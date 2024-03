With the mild winter Ohio is experiencing, there have been fishermen trying their luck for walleyes in the Sandusky and Maumee Rivers since early February. Although some fish were taken early in the low, clear rivers, the spawning runs do not truly develop until mid-March on either of these large Lake Erie tributaries.

Whenever the river temperatures rose, some fish present in both rivers were caught in modest numbers.

