Ohio DNR marking 75 years of service in 2024

Columbus — The state of Ohio features a diverse landscape with rolling hills, winding streams, and a Great Lake and for 75 years the Ohio DNR (ODNR) has been charged with the protection and conservation of that landscape.

This year, the department will celebrate this milestone with special programming, a look back at the agency’s history, and special events.

Throughout its history, ODNR has served to safeguard Ohio’s trees, native plants, geological features, mineral resources, wildlife, and waters. The department has also worked to capture the joy of the great outdoors through many recreational endeavors such as blossoming our Ohio State Parks and nature preserves, growing state wildlife areas, and blazing new trails in Ohio’s forests.

This feat has been accomplished through the dedication of hardworking people in the department and its many divisions: Engineering, Forestry, Geological Survey, Mineral Resources Management, Natural Areas and Preserves, Oil and Gas Resources, Parks and Watercraft, Water Resources, and Wildlife; along with ODNR’s offices of Coastal Management, Law Enforcement, and Real Estate and Land Management.

“Celebrating ODNR’s 75th anniversary means looking back at all the incredible achievements this department has made, but it’s also about looking toward the future,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Just as we’ve done for 75 years, ODNR will continue to work on projects the state can be proud of.”

Every division in ODNR has worked tirelessly over the years to improve different facets of Ohio’s great outdoors and its natural resources, according to the ODNR. What follows are just a few of the many accomplishments some of the divisions have achieved over the years.

Division of Wildlife

The Ohio Fish Commission was created by the Ohio General Assembly in 1873 to deal with declining fish populations in Ohio’s inland lakes and streams.

In 1949, the commission joined other conservation agencies for the creation of ODNR. At that time, the Ohio populations of deer, walleyes, and bald eagles were not doing well. There was no deer hunting season in 1949 because of a low population of whitetails, walleye in Lake Erie were experiencing a steep decline, and there were likely less than 20 bald eagle nests in all of Ohio.

Now, 75 years later, these three species appear on the Division of Wildlife logo to represent their great comeback stories.

Division of Forestry

The Division of Forestry has been working hard to restore forest lands in the state, according to ODNR. The division continues to expand its state forest system to serve as an example of well-managed forests.

In addition, the division developed a Service Forestry Program to assist private landowners in developing healthy forests of their own. These efforts have been a key part of Ohio’s forest cover increasing from around 12% in 1949 to more than 30% forest cover today. As a testament to this growing forest management activity—which includes sustainable timber harvests— the division “grew” the Trees to Textbooks program.

This program distributes revenue received from timber harvests within state forests. Currently, more than $39 million has been distributed to local governments.

Division of Parks and Watercraft

Ohio’s state park system stands as a living testament to decades of unwavering commitment to safe, family-friendly fun, free-spirited exploration, and the boundless beauty that nature has to offer, according to ODNR.

Established in 1949, Ohio State Parks have been a recreation destination, offering free entrance, a wide array of outdoor adventures, and diverse overnight lodging experiences that include campgrounds, cabins, and lodges.

In the mid-1960s, a $100-million state parks development program was launched, marking the groundbreaking for lodges like Burr Oak and Hueston Woods. Ohio’s investment in state parks continues through projects like the newest lodge at the iconic Hocking Hills State Park and the upcoming Great Council State Park.

Ohio’s recreational user experience has been further enhanced through the safety programs, boating infrastructure improvements, and enforcement activities of the Division of Watercraft.

Known today as the Division of Parks and Watercraft, the agency is experiencing record use of enthusiasts traversing our state parks and boating on Ohio’s amazing waterways.

Division of Natural Areas and Preserves

For nearly 50 years, the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves has been protecting Ohio’s most unique, endangered, and beautiful habitats and rare native species.

A system of 145 state nature preserves, numerous natural areas, and 15 scenic rivers protects significant native aquatic and terrestrial features of Ohio. The division’s scenic rivers and preserves programs have inspired similar programs in other U.S. states.

Office of Law Enforcement

With input from the Division of Parks and Watercraft, and the Division of Wildlife, the Office of Law Enforcement develops and implements state required and specialized division trainings for all ODNR officers.

These instructional courses are not only mandatory for an officer to maintain their peace officer certification, but they are also tailored to provide reallife scenario training. These courses prepare ODNR’s law enforcement officers for the unique emergencies they may encounter while protecting the public at Ohio’s parks, waterways, forests, nature preserves, and wildlife areas.