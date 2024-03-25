Ohio DNR Director Mary Mertz delivers Great Lakes Commission’s priorities

Columbus — As chair of the Great Lakes Commission (GLC), Ohio DNR (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz delivered the commission’s federal priorities for policies and initiatives that support a strong and resilient Great Lakes Basin.

“We in Ohio know that if we invest in a healthy Lake Erie, then we’re investing in water quality, economic growth, and outdoor recreation,” Mertz said. “This is a universal message for all the Great Lakes and I’m proud to deliver this message to federal officials.”

Mertz opened the GLC’s semiannual meeting in Washington, D.C. and delivered the “Report of the Chair.” Other topics addressed during the meeting include the coordination and authority of aquatic invasive species, harmful algal bloom research and control, and federal investments in clean maritime initiatives.

The GLC’s federal priorities include, among other things, fully funding the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, supporting federal action on harmful algal blooms, and coordinating regional scientific research.

The GLC includes leaders from state, provincial and local agencies in the U.S. and Canada.