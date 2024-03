Until recently, the restoration of the wild turkey across the U.S. in the late 20th century was considered one of the greatest success stories in American conservation.

But with turkey populations now declining from 30-60% in several states, new approaches, new ideas and even new organizations are rising up to reverse this trend. One group, Turkeys for Tomorrow – or TFT – is seeking to lead a research-based approach to repopulating the native bird at a time of flux in conservation circles.

