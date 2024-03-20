Gasoline spill in Iowa’s Cass County reaches East Nishnabotna River

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fuel spill at the East Nishnabotna River in Cass County.

On March 20, the DNR Atlantic Field Office was notified of a fuel spill that occurred at the Casey’s General Store located at 911 SW 7th Street in Atlantic on March 19.

A transport truck was filling an underground storage tank when an overflow of gasoline occurred. An unknown amount of fuel was released. The gasoline flowed across the parking lot to an unnamed tributary of the East Nishnabotna River.

An environmental consulting firm is on-site assisting with clean-up efforts. Residents are advised to avoid the area. The investigation is still ongoing.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.