Search
Wednesday, March 20th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, March 20th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Gasoline spill in Iowa’s Cass County reaches East Nishnabotna River

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fuel spill at the East Nishnabotna River in Cass County.

On March 20, the DNR Atlantic Field Office was notified of a fuel spill that occurred at the Casey’s General Store located at 911 SW 7th Street in Atlantic on March 19.

A transport truck was filling an underground storage tank when an overflow of gasoline occurred. An unknown amount of fuel was released. The gasoline flowed across the parking lot to an unnamed tributary of the East Nishnabotna River. 

MORE IOWA COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

The journey back for the bald eagle, and where to find them in Iowa

Iowa DNR continues investigation into Montgomery County fertilizer spill that led to fish kill in East Nishnabotna River

Wetlands to be established on Iowa’s Okoboji View Wetland Complex

An environmental consulting firm is on-site assisting with clean-up efforts. Residents are advised to avoid the area. The investigation is still ongoing.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?