Wetlands to be established on Iowa’s Okoboji View Wetland Complex

The final touches on Iowa's Okoboji View Wetland Complex, a major clean water project near the Okoboji View Golf Course west of West Lake Okoboji, are scheduled for this spring with completion by the end of this June. The Natural Resources Commission approved the project at its January meeting. The project involves a 78-acre waterfowl protection area, the George Wylie Phelps Wildlife Area, on which two separate wetland pools will be restored.