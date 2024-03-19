Search
Tuesday, March 19th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, March 19th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

DNR’s Joe Stangel named Minnesota Conservation Partner of the Year by Ducks Unlimited

From left to right, Ducks Unlimited biologist John Lindstrom, Joe Stangel, Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam and Ducks Unlimited conservation program manager Jon Schneider. (Contributed photo)

Joe Stangel, assistant regional wildlife manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MNDNR), is Ducks Unlimited’s (DU) Minnesota Conservation Partner of the Year.

Stangel is responsible for wildlife habitat management across 32 counties in southwest Minnesota, an important part of the Prairie Pothole Region landscape for nesting and migrating waterfowl. Stangel plays a prominent role in the acquisition of new public lands adjacent to existing state wildlife management areas (WMAs), such as Indian Lake, Diamond Lake, Sanborn Lake, Swan Lake, Stokman and Gilfillan.

He spearheaded work to upgrade many shallow lakes that have formed the backbone of DU’s Living Lakes Initiative, the goal of which is to enhance, restore, and protect managed shallow lakes and wetlands from central Iowa through northern Minnesota, providing high-quality aquatic food and habitat resources for migrating and breeding waterfowl.

MORE WATERFOWL COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

New ammo makes the 28 gauge shotgun more than a grouse, quail and dove gun

Snow geese making their way across North Dakota

Light Goose Conservation Order: How did this opportunity for hunters come to be, and is it working?

“Joe understands partnerships and what DU can bring to the table,” said John Lindstrom, DU’s senior regional biologist in Minnesota. “He’s always thinking about ways for MNDNR and DU to move conservation forward together, accomplish shared goals, and to restore, enhance and manage wetlands, shallow lakes and prairies throughout southwest Minnesota.”

A passionate outdoorsman, Stangel hunts and fishes many of the state’s public prairies, wetlands, lakes and rivers, so he knows well their value to the wildlife and people of Minnesota. Due to the strong partnerships Stangel has forged and maintained with private landowners, DU conserved thousands of acres across the Prairie Pothole Region.

“I am humbled to receive this award,” Stangel said. “It takes agencies and partners alike to achieve lasting conservation. Ducks Unlimited is a great example of a partner who is always willing to move mountains to make projects happen, and it is much appreciated.”

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?