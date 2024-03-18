New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

VISIT DEC’S WEBSITE OR HUNTING, TRAPPING AND FISHING PUBLICATIONS FOR A DETAILED LIST OF HUNTING AND FISHING SEASONS.

MARCH 31: Coyote hunting season ends.

APRIL 1: Trout season begins

BANQUETS/EVENTS

MARCH 22: Chemung Valley Ridge Runners NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, Clarion Inn, Elmira N.Y. Info: 607-738-2050.

APRIL 4-6: NYS Outdoor Guides Association Winter Rendezvous, Hamilton N.Y. Info: www.nysoga.org.

APRIL 6: Adirondack Chapter of Trout Unlimited Banquet, Saratoga-Wilton Elks No. 161, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Info: http://tinyurl.com/adkbanquet.

APRIL 6: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Inc. Gun Raffle, STWA Clubhouse, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: www.southtownswalleye.com.

APRIL 6: Two Headed Trout Dinner and awards, Rockland House, Roscoe, N.Y. Info: www.roscoeny.com/two-headed-trout.

APRIL 6: Whitetails Unlimited Western New York Deer Camp, Classics 5 Banquet & Conference Center, Amherst, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

APRIL 7: Niagara County Gobblers NWTF Banquet, Ransomville N.Y. Info: 716-791-3151.

APRIL 13: Orleans County Ducks Unlimited Banquet, Ridgeway Firehall, Holley, N.Y. Info: 585-750-6176.

APRIL 13: Trout Unlimited Lake Champlain Chapter Gear Exchange and Flea Market, Clinton County Fairgrounds, Plattsburgh, N.Y. Info: richredmanrangeric@gmail.com.

APRIL 27: NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, Theodore’s Restaurant, Canastota, N.Y. Info: https://nysohof.org.

MAY 3: Whitetails Unlimited Salmon River Chapter Banquet, Tailwater Lodge, Altmar, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

JUNE 1: Caledonia Trout Festival, Big Springs Museum and Historical Society, Caledonia N.Y. Info: 585-538-9880.

JUNE 15: Northsportsmans Club First Annual Open House, West Monroe N.Y. Info: http://northsportsmansclub.net.

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

APRIL 6 NYS Licensed Guide Examination, preregistration is required, Hamilton, N.Y. Info: www.nysoga.org.

APRIL 20-24: Youth Conservation Program, Peconic River Sportsman’s Club in Manorville. Register by April 5. Info: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.



APRIL 26, JUNE 7, SEPT. 13: DEC NYS Licensed Guide Examinations. Preregistration is required. Info: 518-402-8985.

SHOWS

MARCH 23-24: Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show, Accelerate Sports, Whitesboro, N.Y. Info: 315-794-0695.

MARCH 24: Finger Lakes Trollers Assoc. Fishing Tackle and Outdoor Show, Clute Park Community Center, Watkins Glenn, N.Y. Info: 607-857-0187.

MARCH 30: Sportsman’s Flea Market, Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: wcccfleamarket@gmail.com.

APRIL 13-14: Little Valley Vol. Fire Dept. Spring Sportsmen Show, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley, N.Y. Info: 716-609-0500.

APRIL 20-21: NYS Sportsmen’s Association Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: marc@nyssassociation.com.

APRIL 21: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc. Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

APRIL 27-28: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

MAY 18: Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association 15th annual Fishing & Heritage Day, vendors welcome, South Otselic, N.Y. Info: 315-653-7490.

MAY 19: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, King’s Catering And Party House, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

New York Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 302 Fort Ann, NY 12827

JUNE 16: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JULY 19-21: First Annual Huntstock New York, Vernon Center, N.Y. Info: https://huntstockevents.com.



AUG. 10: Vintage Finger Lakes Decoy Collectors Association Fourth Annual Decoy Show, American Legion Post 256, 454 N. Main St., Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: 315-573-6014.

AUG. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors, Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Mkt., Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEPT. 14-15: NYS Sportsmen’s Association Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: marc@nyssassociation.com

SHOOTS

Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club: Alaskan 3D Archery Shoot, March 23-24; Wild Animal 3D archery Shoot, April 20; Spring Thaw Primitive Archery Shoot, April 26-28, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-427-9076

Pinewood Archers 3D Shoots: April 4, April 21, Long Island Shooting Range, Ridge, N.Y. Info: 631-687-0232

Stony Clove Rod & Gun Club: Muzzleloading Meat Shoot, March 24, Stony Clove Rod & Gun Club, Lanesville, N.Y. Info: 845-688-5560.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.

TOURNAMENTS

APRIL 7: Slay Nation Long Island Small Vessel Series, Forge Pond (DEC ramp). Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.

APRIL 20: NYKBF Charity Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Conesus Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

APRIL 27-29: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Saratoga Lake. Info: www.facebook.com/Adirondackkbf.

APRIL 27: Slay Nation Kayak Series, Owasco Lake. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.

APRIL 28: Slay Nation Long Island Small Vessel Series, Upper Mills. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.



MAY 4: NYKBF Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Onondaga Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

MAY 18: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Lake George. Info: www.facebook.com/Adirondackkbf.

MAY 18: Slay Nation Kayak Series, Oneida Lake. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.

MAY 18: Slay Nation Long Island Small Vessel Series, Fort Pond, Montauk, N.Y. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.

MAY 18: NYKBF Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Oneida Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

JUNE 1-2: 43rd Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby, South Bristol Fish & Game Club, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: http://canandaiguatroutderby.org.



JUNE 8: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Inc., 40th Annual Walleye Derby, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: www.southtownswalleye.com.

MEETINGS

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmens Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/, or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.