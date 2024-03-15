Ohio DNR assessing tornado damage to state parks, heavy damage suspected at Indian Lake State Park

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As of the morning of March 15, the Ohio DNR had crews out assessing storm damage in state parks and other facilities across north-central Ohio. During the evening of March 14 and early morning of March 15 tornados cut a swath of destruction across Ohio from Grand Lake St. Marys to Alum Creek State Park.