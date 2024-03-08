New report notes pollution concern in Ohio River basin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Toxic pollution. Sewage contamination. Flooding. These are some of the concerns people in the 14-state Ohio River region have about local waters, according to a new report, released in mid-February by the Ohio River Basin Alliance and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). The report’s findings stem from 31 community listening sessions held in 2022 and 2023 for residents in the 14-state Ohio River Basin that includes Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.