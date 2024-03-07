Fracking bids go to two firms to drill on Ohio state lands

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There may soon be oil and gas fracking in one state park and two state wildlife areas following action by a special Ohio commission in late February. The state Oil and Gas Land Management Commission voted to grant mineral leases to Encino Energy Partners for three parcels of land in Valley Run Wildlife Area and one parcel in Zepernick Wildlife Area. Leases also went to Infinity Natural Resources Ohio for two parcels in Salt Fork State Park. Both companies submitted “highest and best” bids for the leases, as state law requires.