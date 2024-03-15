Jeffrey Frischkorn: Devil is in the details in Ohio fracking deal on state land

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While the idea of using the fracking/drilling windfall to buy Ohio DNR commissioned officers Cadillac Escalades is a bit much, certainly keeping roughly $60 million out of the paws of salivating politicians will prove daunting. Such concern is prudent, too, given what’s happening in both Nebraska and Wyoming, which we will soon see. The Ohio money is – basically – a signing bonus resulting from the allowing of horizontal fracking approved during a midnight end run by the Ohio General Assembly to allow such activity on state-owned property.