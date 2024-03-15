New York bill would support environmental law enforcement account, while staffing vacancies remain an issue

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Last year, New York State Environmental Conservation Police Officers generated over $46 million in civil penalties, funding that went directly into the state’s general fund. Proposed legislation would change that and direct this and other funds generated, such as those from game, fire and invasive species violations (among others) into a special fund that would support ENCON law enforcement across the state.