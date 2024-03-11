Taste of the Wild: Chorizo pheasant eggs benedict with a hatch chili bearnaise

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

This chorizo-style pheasant sausage is quick and easy to make but still has the spicy and smoky goodness found in a traditional pork chorizo. The pheasant sausage is simply ground pheasant breast and leg meat mixed with a chorizo style seasoning.