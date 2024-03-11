Search
Tuesday, March 12th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, March 12th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

New York artist paints stamp winner in Ohio duck contest

Ray Easton’s painting of a bufflehead was selected as the winner of the 2024 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Design Competition. The painting was selected from 34 entries. (Photo courtesy Division of Wildlife)

Columbus — Ray Easton’s painting of a bufflehead duck was selected as the winner of the 2024 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Design Competition held on Saturday, Feb. 17, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Easton’s painting will be displayed on the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp that is issued in 2025.

A panel of five judges selected Easton’s artwork from a field of 34 original pieces of art. Easton, from Webster, N.Y., is a first-time winner of the competition.

Second place was awarded to Frank Dolphens Jr. of Omaha, Neb., for a painting of three blue-winged teal. John Brennan, of Lutz, Fla., won third place with a snow goose painting.

The Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp program has raised more than $11 million for wetland conservation since 1982.

MORE WATERFOWL COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Tracking of bluebills in Illinois study looks to help solve mysterious decline

What gives with South Dakota’s Prairie Unit elk tags? Plus, a goose migration update

Light Goose Conservation Order: How did this opportunity for hunters come to be, and is it working?

Proceeds from stamp sales help fund vital wetland habitat restoration projects. Those projects have restored or enhanced thousands of acres of waterfowl habitat. These habitats are important to many wildlife species, including ducks, swans, sandhill cranes, shorebirds, and amphibians.

The competition has been held in conjunction with the Ohio Ducks Unlimited annual convention since 1996. The judges for this year’s event included Lisa Brohl, Put-in-Bay Township Park District, Rick Johansen, decoy carver, Cathann Kress, dean of the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, Reece Nickol, Ducks Unlimited Ohio Policy Chair, and Dick Rhode, decoy carver.

The Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp is $15 and is a required purchase for anyone 18 years or older looking to hunt waterfowl in the Buckeye State. The stamp is also purchased by many birders who want to make a contribution to wetland habitat. For more information, visit wildohio.gov.

The first Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp was designed in 1982 by well-known Ohio artist John A. Ruthven and featured two wood ducks. Since then, notable winning artists have included Harold Roe and Adam Grimm. In 2023, Sam Timm, of Wisconsin, won the contest for a second time with his painting of two American wigeon.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report March 11, 2024

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Ohio published in the March 15, 2024, edition of Ohio Outdoor News.

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?