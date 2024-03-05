Tracking of bluebills in Illinois study looks to help solve mysterious decline

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Capturing 100 bluebill hens so transmitters can be attached to the ducks will be a big part of Cheyenne Beach’s work over the next two years. The Northern Illinois University doctoral student will spend a lot of time at Forbes Biological Station near Havana, Ill. In a project funded by DNR, Beach is attempting to solve the mystery surrounding declines of the Lesser scaup – also called the little bluebill or broadbill.