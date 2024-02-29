What gives with South Dakota’s Prairie Unit elk tags? Plus, a goose migration update

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 2024 South Dakota legislative session is chugging along, including movement on a number of outdoors-related bills. While an attempt to increase the habitat stamp fee for nonresidents failed, efforts to create a conservation license plate and emblem are ongoing, as is a bill that will add fluorescent pink to the spectrum of colors allowed that meet the visibility requirement for big-game hunters. There are meatier issues at play in the halls of the Capitol in Pierre as well.