Michigan Natural Resources Commission considering waterfowl season framework

The state Natural Resources Commission is considering a proposal from the Michigan DNR Wildlife Division for the 2024-25 waterfowl hunting seasons. The proposal seeks a 60-day duck season and a 107-day goose season and is nearly identical to last year’s request. The commission is accepting comments on the proposed regulations and is expected to act on the proposal at its April 11 meeting at Lansing Community College.