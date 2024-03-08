Dan Ladd: One hunter’s take on crossbows and compounds

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I'm not sure the crossbow debate in New York is ever going to go away. Even if the state legislature were to eventually pass legislation allowing crossbows during the entire archery season – which is the desire of crossbow enthusiasts and the biggest concern for those vehemently opposed to them – I’ll bet the debate would continue. It’s sad that the hunting community is so divided at a time when unity is needed more than ever.