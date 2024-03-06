USDA announces general CRP signup as farmers, conservationists await details of next farm bill

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Agriculture were in Sioux Falls last weekend at the 2024 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic to announce that the department’s Farm Service Agency has authorized a new general signup period for the Conservation Reserve Program. Signup will run March 4-29, 2024.