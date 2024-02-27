Nettle in top five of bass lakes in northwest Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s a little off the beaten path way up in the far reaches of northwest Ohio, but Nettle Lake just might be worth the trip if you’re looking for a lunker bass or two. This little lake covers only 115 acres, but for what it lacks in size it makes up for in its population of largemouth bass, said Mike Wilkerson, fish management supervisor for the ODNR Division of Wildlife in the region.