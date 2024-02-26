Ohio Mixed Bag: Junior Air Nationals held at Camp Perry

Camp Perry, Ohio – The 2024 Junior Air Nationals was held Jan. 25-27 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) Gary Anderson Competition Center at Camp Perry in Ohio. A group of 160 athletes participated in the event, marking the beginning of a new tradition for the annual high school match.

The match included a three-position sporter competition along with 60-shot standing precision air rifle and air pistol events. Awards were presented to individuals and teams, first through third place.

Leading the 3×20 event after reaching the overall top score in a qualifying round and an elimination final was Nathan Krokstrom, 18, of Cape Coral, Fla. Krokstrom went on to help his Mariner Army JROTC reach the win in the 3×20 team event.

Finding first place in the 60 Shot Rifle Aggregate was Emme Walrath, 17, of Kenosha, Wis., as Blaine Simpson, 18, of Sidney, Ohio, claimed the overall spot in the 60 Shot Pistol Aggregate.

Team competitions were also recorded during the 60 Shot matches, with the NoVa Sharpshooters overtaking the pistol portion. Firing members were Nathan Carbaugh, Elie Arkin, Caroline Tso and Nina Wang.

In rifle, AJ Hotshots (Lily Wytko, Natasha Thamungruxsat, Shannon Moriarty and Andrew Zhao) led the Local Team category, while Lukie Pokie Bears (Emme Walrath, Mackenzie Kring, Gracie Dinh and Tyler Wee) led the Open Team event.

Minneapolis, Minn. — Backcountry Hunters & Anglers (BHA) announced that this year’s Rendezvous 2024 will take place from April 18-20 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in downtown Minneapolis, Minn., marking the first time BHA’s premier annual event will be held outside the northern Rockies. Of special significance this year is the celebration of BHA’s 20th anniversary, marking two decades of work on behalf of our public lands, waters, and wildlife.

“We are excited to start bringing the Rendezvous experience to the BHA community across North America, this time to the Minnesota Heartland,” said Patrick Berry, President & CEO of BHA. “Rendezvous highlights our commitment to engage and celebrate the conservation-minded hunters and anglers who embody the BHA ethos. In the world of gatherings focused on hunting, fishing, and conservation, there’s nothing quite like Rendezvous.”

Rendezvous represents the annual gathering for the broader BHA community to celebrate the organization’s focus on access to public lands and waters, conservation action, and on-the-ground stewardship to restore the special places sought by hunters and anglers. The event is open to the public and welcomes outdoor enthusiasts who share a passion for BHA’s mission. Details can be found at https://www.backcountryhunters.org.

Officer Hillman Assigned To Summit County

Akron, Ohio — Ohio wildlife officer Zach Hillman, of Green, has been assigned to Summit County, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Hillman previously served in Cuyahoga County. He replaces Dan Shroyer, who was assigned to serve at-large in northeast Ohio.

Hillman graduated from Green High School in 2017 and is currently working toward a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. During his down time, Hillman enjoys hunting, fishing, and boating with friends and family.

To reach Hillman, call 330-245-3042. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call 1-800-POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.

Two Appointed To Wildlife Council

Columbus — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently reappointed a member to the Ohio Wildlife Council and added a new face to the group that considers ODNR Division of Wildlife proposals.

Michael A. Rex, of Athens, currently the chairman of the council, has been reappointed for a term beginning Feb. 9, 2024, and ending Jan. 31, 2028.

Heather B. Robinson, of Powell, is a new appointment to the Ohio Wildlife Council for a term beginning Feb. 9, 2024, and ending Jan. 31, 2028.

More Than $6 Million Awarded For Trails

Columbus — From creating new routes to connecting existing paths, trails will be constructed around Ohio with the help of grants from the Clean Ohio Trail Fund, distributed by the Ohio DNR (ODNR). Fourteen communities will receive $6.2 million for new projects.

“These new trails will encourage more people to get outside and discover all the natural wonders Ohio has to offer,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “These local projects will highlight the state’s diverse landscape, demonstrating another reason why Ohio is the heart of it all.”

The Clean Ohio Trail Fund was created to assist in trail projects with the goal of improving outdoor recreational opportunities. The money from the fund can go towards a variety of trail project elements including land acquisition, construction, engineering, and design.

“Outdoor recreation has been at the core of ODNR’s mission for the last 75 years,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “New, accessible trails around Ohio will allow people to get out …”