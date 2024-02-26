Ohio Insider: Conducting a deer season autopsy

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We wrapped up the 2023-24 deer season in early February and, as is typical, I phoned Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife Deer Management Administrator Mike Tonkovich for a summation of the season. The season was an overwhelming success in terms of sheer numbers – 213,928 deer harvested and the second most bucks killed in any one season to date. That’s an estimated 12 million pounds of venison, according to the Division of Wildlife.