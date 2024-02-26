Highly-anticipated walleye river runs are fast approaching in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Even as cold evening temperatures maintain skim ice across the surface water, inside quiet marinas and boat ramps remain slick along Lake Erie’s shoreline, and rivers that receive slugs of moving water from warmer upstream rainfall run freely earlier. In March, the Maumee and Sandusky rivers provide wading and shoreline anglers some of the earliest opportunities each spring for anglers to cast for walleyes.