Search
Monday, February 26th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, February 26th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

New game wardens join the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s ranks

The 35th Class of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Ross Leffler School of Conservation graduated Feb. 3, adding 12 more officers to the ranks. (Stock photo courtesy of NWTF)

Harrisburg — Their training now complete, Pennsylvania’s newest state game wardens are working in their newly assigned districts.

The 35th Class of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Ross Leffler School of Conservation graduated Feb. 3, adding 12 more officers to the ranks.

Members of the 35th Class, their hometowns and their assigned districts are: Justin Beltowski, of Dysart (Somerset County); Kolton Boyer, of New Castle (Allegheny County); Tyler Castronova, of Rochester, N.Y. (Allegheny County); Patrick DeRojas, of Dallas (Luzerne County); Trevor Faust, of Bethlehem (Lehigh County); Benjamin Fromm, of Denver, (Lycoming County); Blake McNew, of Bangor (Delaware County); Alexander Purdy, of Downingtown (Westmoreland County); Joshua Ross, of Lock Haven (Centre County); Benjamin Sawina, of Newark, Del. (Berks County); Samuel Terwilliger, of Lucinda (Venango County); and Nelson Yocum Jr., of Honey Brook (Chester County).

Graduate Kolten Boyer received the class award for academics, with a score of 96.03%.

MORE COVERAGE FROM PENNSYLVANIA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Dam project sends sediment load into Pennsylvania trout stream, canceling three scheduled stockings

Canonsburg, Pa., man sentenced in bald eagle shooting case

Sentencing complete in 2022 Pennsylvania poaching case involving 26 whitetails

Graduate Trevor Faust was honored with the marksmanship award, achieving the highest overall proficiency in a series of courses firing the handgun, rifle, and shotgun. Faust also was selected as the fitness award winner for maintaining the highest standard of physical fitness during the training program.

Graduate Nelson Yocum Jr. captured the EVOC driving award for exhibiting safe and exceptional police driving skills during the training program.

Graduate Justin Beltowski earned the academy torch award for maintaining the highest professional standard of conduct, values, ideals, and demonstrated abilities as judged by his fellow classmates.

Graduate Tyler Castronova received a Life Saving Award for rendering aid in an emergency while training in the field with Game Warden Stephen Wingenbach.

Graduation of new game wardens follows 44 weeks of intensive training, including 10 weeks of field training.

Training School Director Kyle Jury praised graduates for their dedication and demonstrated commitment to our natural resources.

“These 12 new graduates now embark on their careers as state game wardens by serving in geographical districts across the commonwealth,” Jury said.

By pursuing this career path, they fulfill an instrumental part of the agency’s continued and dedicated effort to wildlife conservation. Having these individuals join the ranks of game wardens will strengthen the agency’s efforts to safeguard the hunting heritage the Game Commission was founded on so that it can be passed on to future generations.”

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Star Watch: Finding Leo, the Lion

Bob Drieslein February 26, 2024

One of the best-known and easiest-to-find constellations is Leo, which is Latin for lion. This is the animal the ancient

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?