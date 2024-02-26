Dam project sends sediment load into Pennsylvania trout stream, canceling three scheduled stockings

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A deluge of sediment into a stocked trout stream in Lackawanna County has forced the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission to cancel scheduled stockings while county commissioners are calling for an investigation into the incident. In early February, Pennsylvania American Water began work to rehabilitate a dam on Dunmore Reservoir No. 7. The 150-year old reservoir is part of a $17 million dam rehabilitation project required by the state Department of Environmental Protection.