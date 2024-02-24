This week’s Outdoor News Radio contains an update on the status of the snow goose migration up the central part of the continent. (The season opened in Minnesota last weekend). Joining Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein, Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman also updates listeners on Lake of the Woods fisheries master planning. They also reminder listeners of the Person of the Year nomination process and annual Outdoor News Wood Duck Challenge. Then Tony Peterson drops in to talk tactics for the final week of squirrel and rabbit hunting in Minnesota (the season ends Feb. 29.) Wrapping up his last week in New Zealand, Tim Lesmeister shares a story of fishing (with spinning gear) for brown and rainbow trout in small Kiwi lakes. He and Drieslein also discuss the continuing and unnecessary fervor over feral pigs in North Country and the latest fishing scandal, this one involving a former state record white crappie in Kansas.
Episode 476 – Snow goose migration update, late-season rabbit and squirrel tactics, and a Kansas crappie controversy
