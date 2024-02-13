Public invited to comment on Lake of the Woods fisheries management plan updates

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking people interested in Lake of the Woods fisheries management to share their perspectives about future management of the lake.

The Lake of the Woods fisheries management plan was last updated in 2018. It is important for this update to reflect public values and perspectives on how the lake should be managed.

The updated master plan will be used to guide management of Lake of the Woods fish populations. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the lake for the next five years.

Public input opportunities

An online scoping questionnaire is available on the Minnesota DNR Lake of the Woods webpage through March 15. The purpose of the online questionnaire is to help generate ideas and identify potential planning issues and opportunities specific to Lake of the Woods as the DNR begins the planning process.

“This questionnaire offers people the chance to help advance management of the high quality, multi-species fishery that is Lake of the Woods,” said Matt Skoog, Baudette area fisheries supervisor. “We especially want to hear peoples’ thoughts about walleye and sauger angling, observations about winter angling, the importance of keeping fish to eat, as well as ideas about large fish like lake sturgeon and northern pike.”

Written comments can also be submitted by emailing baudette.fisheries@state.mn.us or mailing comments to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 204 Main Street E., Baudette, MN 56623.

Additional public input opportunities will be announced and made available as the plan is being developed.

In addition, the draft plan will be available for public review and comment in mid to late summer.

About Lake of the Woods

Lake of the Woods is a large lake located on the United States-Canada border.

Approximately 300,000 acres of the lake are located within the U.S. The Minnesota portion of the lake consists of several distinct basins, including Muskeg Bay, Big Traverse Bay and Little Traverse Bay.

Lake of the Woods is a popular recreational fishing destination for both summer and winter anglers. Some of the more popular species anglers target when visiting the lake include walleye, sauger, yellow perch, lake sturgeon and northern pike.

Intensive monitoring of the fish populations occurs on an annual basis due to the popularity of this resource.

More information about Lake of the Woods is available on the Minnesota DNR website.