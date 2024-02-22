Outdoor Insights: Much ado about wild pigs with an updated report released in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In my 32 years as an outdoors scribe, I’ve seen a few buzzy topics repeatedly pop up. One is cougars and their imminent re-colonization of the eastern United States. Thanks in part to trail cameras, that one has gained legitimate ground, at least in Minnesota, and after decades of me rolling my eyes at cougar reports, I wouldn’t be surprised if images of a female puma with kits appeared somewhere in Minnesota one of these days. The other is feral pigs.