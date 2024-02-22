Fly-fishing’s first lady, Pennsylvania’s Cathy Beck, widely mourned after her death on Argentina trip

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The fishing world is mourning the loss of legendary fly-angler Cathy Beck, of Benton, Montgomery County, Pa., who died suddenly Feb. 7 while hosting a group at Laguna Verde Lodge (Jurassic Lake) in a remote region of Argentina, with her husband, Barry. Cathy, 71, passed peacefully with Barry at her side, according to the couple’s longtime friend Larry Cooney, of Harrisburg, who was on the trip.