Big buck from Tioga County, New York, shot in 2023 just misses top 25

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Jeremy Williams’ monster Tioga County 12-pointer taken on opening day of New York's 2023 Southern Zone deer season has been officially scored. New York State Big Buck Club measurer Gary Dennis scored the buck in late January, after it had surpassed the mandatory 60-day drying period. The final net score: 174 6⁄8 after measuring 181 1⁄8 inches shortly after the Nov. 18 harvest.