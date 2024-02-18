Albino whitetail killed by car last month in Wisconsin’s Washington County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Chuck Dreher, of West Bend, Wis., accomplished the equivalent of finding a needle in a haystack Jan. 25 when he located a white, car-killed doe in a snowbank along Hwy. 28 near the hamlet of St. Michaels in Washington County. A friend relayed to Dreher a rumor of a white deer that had been hit by a car and the general location of where the deer had been hit. On his lunch hour, Dreher took a ride past the area.