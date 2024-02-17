Wisconsin DNR facing ‘red ink reality’ without a license fee hike

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Not bankrupt, but not flush with cash either may best describe the budget situation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials explained to the Natural Resources Board (NRB), at its Jan. 24 meeting, that a “structural deficit” exists and will become a red-ink reality in 2026. Paul Neumann, DNR budget and policy supervisor, said the deficit is significant.