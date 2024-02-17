Turkeys, pheasants benefiting from mild Minnesota winter so far in 2024

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 2022-23 and 2023-24 winter seasons have been complete opposites, and it’s allowed a couple of game bird species to increase their population, explore new locations, and provide a positive outlook for upcoming hunting seasons. Nate Huck, Minnesota DNR resident game bird specialist, said wild turkeys and pheasants likely are benefiting from the mild winter, but ruffed grouse could be impacted by little snow in the forests.