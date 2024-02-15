Search
Thursday, February 15th, 2024
Iowa DNR’s Learn to Hunt program opens registration for turkey hunting workshops

Participants in these workshops will learn basic strategies for hunting wild turkey, including the proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them. (Stock photo courtesy of NWTF)

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering two opportunities to learn skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook wild turkey to adults who have little to no wild turkey hunting experience.

In central Iowa, the Learn to Hunt workshop will be held on March 12 and 19 at the Butch Olofson shooting range, near Polk City, from 6-9 p.m. In eastern Iowa, it will be held on March 30, at the Amana Sportsman’s Club, near Homestead, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting wild turkey, including the proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them.

“For those interested in the challenge of hunting wild turkey, this program provides a hands-on opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, hunter education coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

MORE TURKEY COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Researchers looking for insight into Iowa’s wild turkey population decline

Study shows that hunter harvest reduction can boost wild turkey numbers

NWTF research: Why don’t some turkey eggs hatch?

Information about the workshops, including costs, specific locations, and registration is available online. 

For the Polk City workshop, visit here. For the Homestead workshop, visit here.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

The programs are provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and the National Wild Turkey Federation. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.

