Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

SPECIAL EVENTS

MARCH 16: District 8 Science Fair, 9 a.m., Ohio University Lancaster branch, 1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster. For more info, call Diane Gabriel, 614-570-4462.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

FEB. 24: WTU Champaign County chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. For more info, call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

FEB. 24: WTU Sandusky River chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Terra State Community College – Activity Center, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont. For more info, call Keith Kralik, 419-202-9544.

FEB. 24: Wyandot County Pheasants Forever annual banquet, 5 p.m., Wyandot County Fairgrounds Masters Building, 10171 Ohio 53, Upper Sandusky. For more info, call Rick Dunn, 419-366-6531.

FEB. 24: Crown City Quail Forever annual banquet, 5 p.m., Gallipolis Elks Lodge. For more info, call Tony Perroud, 740-339-0551.

FEB. 24: Ohio Hunters Trappers Education Association annual banquet, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Delaware Bible Church, 45 Belle Ave., Delaware. For more info, call Ed Crosby, 440-336-3569.

MARCH 1-2: WTU Adams County Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., The Willow, 7662 Eckmansville Road, Winchester. For more info, call Josh Hill, 937-779-2943.

MARCH 2: WTU Hole in the Horn chapter Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Kent American Legion banquet facility, 1945 Mogadore Road, Kent. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

MARCH 8: Ducks Unlimited Greene County chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. For more info, call Dean Williams, 937-902-3731.

MARCH 9: WTU Caesar Creek chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds Event Center, 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon. For more info, call Troy Lauffler, 513-617-9863.

MARCH 9: WTU Western Reserve chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., EOUV Club, 8636 Pekin Road, Novelty. For more info, call Dave Takacs, 440-335-0183.

MARCH 16: WTU Fayette County Chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Fayette County Fairgrounds Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave., Washington Court House. For more info, call Jamie May, 740-572-1624.

MARCH 29: WTU Big Buckeye Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Center, 7033 Glenn Highway, Cambridge. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

APRIL 6: WTU Licking Valley Chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, 469 Forry St., Newark. For more info, call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

APRIL 13: WTU Grand Lakes Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Romer’s Catering, 1100 S. Main St., Celina. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

APRIL 20: WTU Licking Valley Chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, 469 Forry St., Newark. For more info, call Matt Gayheart, 740-334-7256.

APRIL 26: WTU Tinker’s Creek Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., The Venue South – Quality Inn, 4742 Brecksville Road, Richfield. For more info, call Matt McCann, 330-467-1729.

SHOWS

MARCH 1-2: National Fishing Expo – Cincinnati, Sharonville Convention Center, Sharonville. For more info, visit www.nationalfishingexpos.com.



MARCH 2: Northern Ohio Fly Fishing Expo, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. For more info, visit www.northcoastflyfishers.com.

MARCH 15-17: Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Columbus. For more info, visit www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com.

INFORMATION ON AN UPCOMING SHOW? EMAIL IT TO MMOORE@OUTDOORNEWS.COM AND WE’LL GET IT LISTED HERE.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bealsville Sportsmen’s Club: 48826 Center Ridge Road, Bealsville, OH. Shoots planned for March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4. Championship, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Mike Louden, 740-391-8174.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

East Knox Lions Club: 22430 Coshocton Road, Howard. Turkey shoots planned for Sept. 24 through Nov. 26, Sundays only. For more info, call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: Shoots planned for May 7, June 3-4, July 1-2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Sept. 17. For more info visit www.LoneEagleArchery.com or call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744, or Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

SEASON DATES

APRIL 13: Spring youth turkey opens.

APRIL 14: Spring youth turkey closes.

APRIL 20: Spring South Zone turkey opens.

APRIL 27: Spring Northeast Zone turkey opens.

MAY 19: Spring South Zone turkey closes.

MAY 26: Spring Northeast Zone turkey closes.

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.