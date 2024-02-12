A quick chat with Mark Kenyon of Wired to Hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan’s Mark Kenyon isn’t offended if you call him a deer nerd or whitetail geek. Although Kenyon self-describes as a “passionate deer hunter,” those other labels fit, too. He built his work and career around white-tailed deer, after all. Kenyon, 36, launched his “Wired To Hunt” digital-media platform in summer 2008 while a college intern in New York City. And although he spent each business day working for a Manhattan advertising agency, he labored most nights and weekends in his apartment, quietly building the foundation for his digital company.