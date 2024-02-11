Glenn Sapir: The use of a shooting stick pays off this past deer season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Every season, whether it is when fishing for bass in open water, fishing through the ice, hunting for deer or turkey, I learn something that makes me better at what I do. What have I learned in recent years? Well, I learned to make life easier for myself by modifying the rowboat from which I do most of my bass fishing. I added a winch device called an AnchorMate, which had been sent to me tens of years ago for field testing. I wasn’t a boat owner then.