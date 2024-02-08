Beavers, muskrats and otters show signs of life in fur market

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Early routes run by fur buyers in Illinois have shown prices to be stable on most items. A few others are doing a bit better than expected. Early season prices started at roughly where they were at the end of the 2023 season, and signs in the market show little expectation of any kind of serious rally in 2024. As of this writing, most of the marketing season has yet to develop.