Fish salvage declared for small lake in Manito, Ill.

Manito, Ill. — The Illinois DNR issued a fish salvage declaration for the south lake at Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area in Tazewell County on May 5.

The site, located about 25 miles southwest of Peoria, on the east side of the Illinois River, is divided into two separate lakes. North lake has largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, muskie, channel catfish, sunfish, bullheads, and carp. The south lake has largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, channel catfish, northern pike, sunfish, and carp.

According to DNR, the south lake will be dewatered to allow for rehabilitation and habitat improvement work at the site.

Additional improvements will include road, bridge and parking lot repairs.

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DNR’s declaration provides that “fish salvage may be conducted from the date of the salvage declaration (May 5) until May 31, 2026. Aquatic life may be taken by a person possessing a valid sport fishing license or a combination hunting and fishing license.”

Legal methods for taking any species of fish shall include pole and line fishing only. There are no daily or possession limits for any species during the fish salvage declaration. No fish may be cleaned on site, nor can any fish offal be dumped on the site.”

For more information, anglers can call 309-968-7135.