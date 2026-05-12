Illinois Mixed Bag: Muskie Tournament Trail season opener won with 39-inch fish

Springfield — The Illinois Muskie Tournament Trail kicked off its 2026 season on April 25 with the Spring Classic Tournament on Wheel Lake at Banner Marsh.

Several new anglers participated on what turned out to be a nice spring day, but post-front conditions with a decent Northeast wind did not make the muskies active.

There were three fish hooked but two of those did not make it to the net. Only one fish ended up in a net and was the tournament winner. The 39-inch muskie was caught by Steve Krackowiecki at around 12:30 p.m. Krackowiecki and fishing partner Mike Jacob won the event and collected the prize money. Krackowiecki also got to take home the Big Fish pot for the day.



The next IMTT event is scheduled for May 30. It was originally scheduled on Lake Heidecke, but low water conditions have changed the location to Prairie Lake.

More information can be found at https://www.illmuskie.com.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

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Ralph Loos: Only thing harder than catching a fish is producing a fish

Illinois research shedding light on what makes muskies tick

Furbearer Grant Application Closes May 15

Springfield — DNR is accepting applications for the State Furbearer Fund Special Funds Grant Program through May 15. The fund provides grants to appropriate not-for-profit organizations, governmental entities, educational institutions, and corporations for projects that benefit furbearing mammals and improve harvesting opportunities for hunters and trappers.

Animals included are badgers, beavers, bobcats, coyotes, grey foxes, mink, muskrats, otters, opossums, raccoons, red foxes, skunks, least weasels, and long-tailed weasels. Grants from the fund support activities and programs undertaken to educate hunters, trappers, and the public about furbearing mammals and their management; provide instruction and training to current and potential hunters and trappers on techniques and laws associated with hunting and trapping furbearing mammals; and develop or improve public furbearing mammal habitat management areas within Illinois.

Entities must be registered in the state’s GATA portal prior to applying. For questions or assistance, email susan.duke@illinois.gov.

Piping Plovers Arrive on Lake Michigan Beaches

Chicago — Three weeks after male piping plovers arrived at Montrose and Waukegan beaches, the females landed. Monitors from Chicago Piping Plovers and Lake County Audubon have confirmed that for the third year running, “Sea Rocket” has returned to Montrose and “Blaze” is back at Waukegan.

Other plovers have made brief stopovers along Illinois’ lakefront this springs, including Blaze and Pepper’s 2024 fledgling, Sage, who nested at North Manitous Island in 2025, successfully rearing three chicks of her own. Over the weekend, Imani was photographed making scrapes in the sand at Montrose, which are the indentations plovers use for nests.

The endangered Great Lakes piping plover population was once down to fewer than 20 breeding pairs. Thanks to conservation efforts, that number has rebounded to nearly 90 pairs in 2025, though that figure is still well short of the recovery goal of 150 nesting pairs.



Oakwood Bottoms Fishing Derby Open to Public

Jonesboro, Ill. — The Shawnee National Forest is inviting the public to attend the annual children’s fishing derby May 16 at Oakwood Bottoms Interpretive Site in Grand Tower.

The free event is open to children ages 5 to 15, but children must be accompanied by an adult. No fishing license is required, and some bait will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment and bait if they have it. Prizes will be awarded in various categories. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants begin fishing at 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided. The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information, contact the Mississippi Bluffs Ranger Station at 618-833-8576.