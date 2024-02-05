Wisconsin’s Sporting Heritage Council languishing… for now

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

What’s happened to the Sporting Heritage Council? The council was created in 2011 to give advice to the governor, legislature, and Natural Resources Board on hunting, fishing, and trapping issues. It also is supposed to focus on recruitment and retention of these participants, and increase access to outdoor opportunities. The council used to meet several times a year, but the last meeting was held Oct. 18, 2023.