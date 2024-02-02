Search
Friday, February 2nd, 2024
Friday, February 2nd, 2024

Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1905

Take your sweetheart to The Range of Richfield for a Valentines Day special. Get help for that ringing in your ears from Professional Hearing Care, LLC. Jeff qualifies for the next stage in his quest to join the U.S.A. Ice Team and compete in the Ice Fishing World Championship for the fourth time. Dan invites listeners to the Milwaukee Sports Show March 7-10 and the roast and OHEC fundraiser at State Fair Park on March 6.

