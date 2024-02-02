Take your sweetheart to The Range of Richfield for a Valentines Day special. Get help for that ringing in your ears from Professional Hearing Care, LLC. Jeff qualifies for the next stage in his quest to join the U.S.A. Ice Team and compete in the Ice Fishing World Championship for the fourth time. Dan invites listeners to the Milwaukee Sports Show March 7-10 and the roast and OHEC fundraiser at State Fair Park on March 6.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1905
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Boater safety course deadline looming in New York under Brianna’s Law
Attention all boaters! Time is running out for you to complete a boating safety class in New York State, depending
Looming USFWS sturgeon Endangered Species List decision becoming a hot topic in Wisconsin
The potential of seeing lake sturgeon added to the federal Endangered Species List (ESL), thanks to a lawsuit filed by
Ask a Fisheries Biologist: What do we learn from a species count during surveys?
After ‘what’s the biggest fish you got?’ the next most common question we get about surveys might be, ‘How many