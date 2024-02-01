Dam repairs, drawdown slated this year at Pennsylvania’s Kahle Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is moving ahead with dam repair plans at Kahle Lake in Venango and Clarion counties, with a drawdown and fish salvage operation possible later this year. At its February meeting, the agency’s board was expected to extend the lifting of seasons, sizes and bag limits implemented by executive order last year to prepare for structural work that could start in 2025-26.