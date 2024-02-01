Search
Thursday, February 1st, 2024
Civilian Marksmanship Program lines up love on the gun range at Ohio’s Camp Perry

Joan and Tom Kerbel have sparked a new type of love affair – one on the firing range at the CMP’s facility outside of Port Clinton, Ohio. (Photo courtesy CMP)
You might say that Tom and Joan Kerbel met by “accident” – that is, a car accident. One fateful day, Tom got into a wreck so bad that it, unfortunately, destroyed his lunch – so, he was forced to walk into the local Subway to have another sandwich made. There, the employee, Joan, was happy to make him another sandwich. The two ultimately hit it off, marking the beginning of a lasting relationship. Fast forward eight years into their marriage and the two have sparked a new type of love affair that has strengthened their bond even more – air gun competition at Camp Perry.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

