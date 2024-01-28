In the market for a new boat? Plenty of great options to choose from in 2024

If you’re starting to get a little twitchy as you wait for open water, fear not, because it’s time for the Outdoor News Boat Buyer’s Guide for 2024!

While there certainly are a lot of options for the dedicated walleye, muskie, or bass nut, several manufacturers are offering multi-use boats for targeting any freshwater sportfish, or getting your kids up on a paddle board.

Read on for a head start in boats to consider at your local dealer or boat show this winter or spring.

Skeeter

Designed for deep water and big waves, the new WXR2060F offers exceptional space and outstanding performance in one boat.

When you move up to a 20-foot fishing boat, you expect more of everything, and the WXR delivers. Combined with its large, deeper hull design, the WXR boasts an 8% larger front deck, optional dual graphs at both the helm and the bow, plus all-new tackle and rod storage. The deep gunwales ensure your family and friends will be safe and secure in the cockpit and spread out in comfort with room to seat up to six people. Enjoy multi-species mastery with the WXR2060F. Skeeterboats.com

Crestliner

Crestliner’s XF and XFC bass and crappie boats for 2024 have improvements with increased bow storage capacity and deck space with enhanced sealed storage compartments. The larger bow space provides more room for casting, storing gear, and enhanced stability for anglers taking to the water after work or on a weekend fishing adventure. Each model features a fiberglass console with maximized space for flush mount MFD electronic capabilities ideal for integrating the latest technology.

Also new are the 1650 and 1750 Hawk Series, which are packed with fishing features providing serious anglers and water-loving families more control and versatility to make the most of their time on the water. Built to Crestliner’s standards of proven performance and durability, the Hawk Series brings all the greatest features at an affordable price, starting at an inclusive price point of $25,674.

The Hawk Series offers multiple standard features, including standard jump seats for extra passengers, storage throughout for rods, tackle and gear, and options for side console or walk-through layout. Crestliner.com

Lund

Ready for the ultimate boating adventure? Look no further than the newly redesigned Lund Adventure series.

Whether you’re an angler, a water sports enthusiast, or just looking for a family adventure, the Lund Adventure has you covered for every experience. It’s the Swiss army knife of the water, ready for fishing, skiing, tubing, or trolling. The model features a center rod locker for up to 10 combos, and a ski pylon is great for all water sports. Rear flip-up jump seats with underseat storage are convenient to use and perfect for a family looking to fish or ski. Lundboats.com

Alumacraft

The Trophy Series is known for its success in deep waters. The hardened keel and double-plated hull give it a solid build, while still offering the speed and comfort to take on water sports with friends and family.

The rod locker can swallow 10-foot sticks, plus there’s generous storage below the bow deck, tackle drawers below the consoles, and port and starboard top-load gunwale storage. Heading onto big water? The Trophy Series will keep you dry, comfortable, and confident. A one-piece hardened keel adds structural integrity and improves tracking and control in the roughest conditions. The two jump seats transform the rear platform by allowing you to configure your boat for the number of passengers that you have and give you flexibility on the water for any activity – fishing, skiing, or just cruising. Alumacraft.com

Seapro

This new, family-focused 245FLX vessel gives boaters an innovative new twist on Sea Pro’s proven, 24-foot deep-V center console.

The first thing boaters will notice about the new 245FLX is a unique cockpit layout and versatile seating options that let families make the most of their time on the water. For example, instead of the traditional helm leaning post, the 245FLX features two comfortable captain’s chairs that swivel 360 degrees, allowing the captain and first mate to face in any direction.

Sea Pro also moved the traditional stern livewell to make room for a large, comfortable bench seat that spans the entire transom. Seapromfg.com

Warrior Boats

The V238 from Warrior Boats has seen many years of engineering to make it the ultimate in trolling, casting, and handling in terms of boats that can take on 4-footers with ease.

The rough-water ride of the V238 will give anglers and their customers or family peace of mind when weather takes an unexpected turn for the worse. With a 27-inch cockpit depth, you and your family will feel safe no matter what Mother Nature throws your way. Cavernous storage and tons of fishing-friendly features make this rig one that anglers will know was designed by anglers, not artificial intelligence. Warriorboatsinc.com

Crucial Boats

Crucial Boats has been building watercraft since 2012 and sells direct to the end customer. Its focus is quality and value, which is a bit of an oxymoron.

Quality usually doesn’t correlate with value. The direct sales model allows for these things to coexist. The Crucial BT20 is a 20-foot, 2-inch backtroller-tiller operated model and will feature its VIP, vacuum-infused process. This allows the model to be stronger and lighter than many boats on the market. Crucial Boats will also use the same platform to offer a 20-foot center console model that will be super user-friendly for fishing, tubing, and other water sports. Crucialboats.com

Caymas

The DV 22 is the flagship model multi-species boat designed and built by legendary marine industry pioneer Earl Bentz.

The DV 22 will be available in three deck configurations to tailor to the specific needs and targeted species of anglers. This boat was designed to provide a smooth, dry ride in rough water while also outpacing the competition with industry leading top-end speed and performance.

The fishability of the DV 22 is amazing and offers oversized compartments to store rods up to 10 feet in length, and built-in tackle stations in the cockpit area of the boat for easy access to your most used baits and lures. Caymas quickly has built the reputation of building the highest quality boats available on the market today, and the DV 22 is no exception. The manufacturing team averages 30-plus years of industry experience. Caymasboats.com

Yarcraft

The 210TFX has stepped up to match its award-winning, 21.5-foot brother in form and function, with a slightly smaller footprint.

The iconic hull design slices through choppy seas like a knife while offering all the control you need to finesse your next big water trophy. Fit with all-new internal assemblies including a full-width, vacuum-molded transom to handle a complete accessory suite keeping you versatile no matter where you travel across the walleye belt. All-fiberglass construction. Yarcraft.com

Hewescraft

The Pacific Explorer puts fears to rest whether you’re island hopping through the San Juan Islands or exploring the Great Lakes.

It boasts the perfect pairing of a well-appointed interior, with the toughness of the Alaskan’s big-water frame. Its nearly endless list of standard features (sleeper versus-berth; flush head closet; mahogany galley with cooktop, sink, and refrigerator; and much more) makes it, by far, one of the best values in its class. Hewescraft.com