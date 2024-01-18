Search
Thursday, January 18th, 2024
New products being unveiled at the 2024 SHOT Show

The 2024 SHOT Show is set for Jan. 23-26 in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of NSSF)

Happening Jan. 23-26, this year’s Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) is a highly anticipated event for enthusiasts and professionals in the firearms, hunting, and outdoor industry.

Over 80,000 professionals in the industry will make their way to Las Vegas from all around the globe for one the largest international conventions of the year. This year’s show promises to showcase cutting-edge products from renowned brands.

Here are just a few of the interesting products being featured at this year’s show.

ALPS Outdoorz
The ALPS Outdoorz Elite Frame backpack. (ALPS Outdoorz photo)

ALPS Outdoorz is known for delivering top-notch outdoor gear, and the 2024 SHOT Show is no exception. This year, the brand has unveiled an innovative backpack designed specifically for hunters and recognized by NRA Magazine as a Golden Bullseye Award winner.

The Elite Frame’s re-engineered, ergonomic design utilizes a high-performance thermoplastic composite to achieve 30% less weight and 30% more strength. With a focus on comfort and functionality, ALPS Outdoorz continues to impress serious hunters. 

Buck Knives
Buck Auto knives deploy in an instant with the push of a button. (Buck Knives photo)

Buck Knives, a name synonymous with quality blades, introduces an exciting lineup of knives at the 2024 SHOT Show. From folding knives for everyday carry to specialized hunting knives, Buck has something for every outdoor enthusiast.

The new Buck Auto knives deploy in an instant with the push of a button and are available in 7 varieties. These knives are also backed by a Forever Warranty.

All of the Buck Knives releases showcase precision craftsmanship, premium materials, and ergonomic designs, reinforcing Buck Knives’ commitment to excellence.

COAST

COAST stands out at the SHOT Show with its state-of-the-art lighting solutions. In 2024, the brand unveils the groundbreaking RL35R Voice. 

This new product takes headlamps to the next level by being truly hands free. When your hands are busy or dirty, don’t worry about turning on your light or changing the settings, simply do it with easy voice commands. Launching in early to mid-2024.

Whether you’re camping, hiking, or on a nocturnal hunting expedition, COAST’s new headlamp looks to be a major game-changer.

Hevi-Shot
Dead Coyote tungsten shotgun shells. (Hevi-Shot photo)

A pioneer in shotgun ammunition, Hevi-Shot introduces an exciting addition to its product lineup at the SHOT Show. The new Dead Coyote tungsten shotgun shells, available in 2 sizes and a variety of shot charge sizes and muzzle velocities, boast advanced technology, providing predator hunters with increased velocity, tighter patterns, and superior downrange energy.

Hevi-Shot continues to push the boundaries of innovation, offering hunters ammunition that enhances their shooting experience.

Outdoor Edge

Outdoor Edge has a reputation for producing high-quality knives and tools for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

The Razor VX fits for work, utility, and everyday carry. (Photo courtesy of Outdoor Edge)

At the 2024 SHOT Show, the brand will feature the RAZOR VX. The Razor VX fits for work, utility, and everyday carry.

This advanced pocket folding knife features lightweight Forged Carbon Fiber and G10 scales, sturdy steel vented liner construction, and cutting-edge Ceramic Ball Bearing pivot (CBP) technology for effortless one-finger blade deployment. Plus, Outdoor Edge’s patented RazorSafe® System ensures a consistently sharp blade, eliminating the need for sharpening.

The 2024 SHOT Show is shaping up to be a showcase of innovation and excellence in the outdoor industry. ALPS Outdoorz, Buck Knives, COAST, Hevi-Shot, and Outdoor Edge along with hundreds of other brands in the industry will be unveiling exciting new products that cater to the diverse needs of hunters, shooters, and outdoor enthusiasts.

