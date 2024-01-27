Oak Duke: Notes from a two-buck season in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I was fortunate to enjoy two successful deer hunts during the 2023 season in New York. The first was during the archery season, and the second at the tail end of the regular firearms season in the Southern Zone. Here are some notes to share on two very different hunts.