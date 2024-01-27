For ice tackle, there’s lessons to be learned from tournament anglers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There’s a fallacy in the world of hunting and angling – and maybe it’s as old as the first salesman – that spending more money translates to more successful endeavors. It’s the “you get what you pay for” mindset. As a guy known to splurge on outdoor gear, you can put me among the others in this guilty party. But if there’s one place where I’ve been impressed by an outdoors economic counterculture, it’s in the world of professional tournament ice angling.