Saturday, January 27th, 2024
Episode 472 – 2024 DNR Roundtable roundup, winter BWCA-country lake trout, the updated Asian carp plan, and bass C&R year-round

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hosted its 2024 Roundtable community stakeholder gathering last Friday, and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman were on hand. They break down some of the top topics, including the growing presence of technology in hunting and fishing, on this week’s show. Then Dan Steele from White Bear Lake drops in to talk about the massive 39-inch lake trout he caught and released outside the Boundary Waters off the Gunflint Trail earlier this month. Steele also provides some insight on catching these massive native char that help make Minnesota unique. Tim Lesmeister helps Drieslein wrap up the broadcast with chatter on the swan-poaching incident in Stevens County, the updated Asian carp plan that the DNR unveiled last week, a proposal to allow catch-and-release bass fishing year-round, and a big eelpout in Indiana waters of Lake Michigan.

